Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

