Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $477.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.47. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.15.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.