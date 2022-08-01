Firo (FIRO) One Day Volume Hits $5.89 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Firo has a market cap of $32.06 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00012229 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,128.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,657.14 or 0.07164953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00155881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00255511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00665090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.53 or 0.00594619 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005598 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,334,443 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Firo

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

