First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,427 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

