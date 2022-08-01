First Foundation Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,457 shares of company stock worth $14,097,936 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

ABT stock opened at $108.84 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

