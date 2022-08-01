First Foundation Advisors Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,491,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $230.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average is $251.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

