First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,114 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $101.99 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.