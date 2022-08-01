First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Michael Koralewski Sells 1,007 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Koralewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.49. 3,537,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,386. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

