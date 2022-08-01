First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FSD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 67,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,794. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Recommended Stories
