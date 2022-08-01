First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stake Raised by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II comprises about 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 30,170 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 187,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,416. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.