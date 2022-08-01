First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stake Lessened by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

