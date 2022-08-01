FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $41.10. 4,607,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

