Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Palmer Knight Co’s 10th Largest Position

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 4.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 9.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 64,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,330,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Fiserv by 33.8% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 74,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.78. 23,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

