Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $5,091,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $9,847,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $10,529,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZD. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $81.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.