Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $247.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.78 and its 200-day moving average is $239.51.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

