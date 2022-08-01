Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $23.96 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Paylocity worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Cowen cut their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.63.

PCTY stock opened at $205.93 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average of $190.28. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

