Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $26.98 Million Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 2,089.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of United Microelectronics worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,305 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after buying an additional 1,021,414 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $9,759,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 808,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 653,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 245,650 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UMC stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

