Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $194.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.46.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.