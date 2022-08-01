Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 62,189 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,325 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,189 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,365,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.