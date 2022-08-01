Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 21,038 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of AAR worth $28,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.53. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

