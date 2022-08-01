Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $25,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $51.06 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

