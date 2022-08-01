Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,148,000 after buying an additional 115,606 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,366,000 after buying an additional 72,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,851,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,172,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

