Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 666,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. Five Point has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $28,126.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,104 shares in the company, valued at $631,996.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 97,029 shares of company stock valued at $488,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 228,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Five Point by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 3,242.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

