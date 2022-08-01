Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £126 ($151.81) price objective on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.45) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £138 ($166.27) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £138 ($166.27) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($180.72) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £144.75 ($174.40).

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,228 ($99.13) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,484.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,102.97. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.43) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($196.08). The company has a market capitalization of £14.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

