Font Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Font coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Font has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Font has a market cap of $88,535.34 and $1,732.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,380.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004377 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00132197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

About Font

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity.

Font Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

