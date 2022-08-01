Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

