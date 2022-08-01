Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Up 40.5% in July

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.