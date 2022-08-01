Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.
Fortive Price Performance
Shares of FTV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,538. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.