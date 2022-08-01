Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,538. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

