FortKnoxster Tops One Day Volume of $156,013.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $156,013.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

