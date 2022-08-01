Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,100 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,558. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $95.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 640.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 658,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
