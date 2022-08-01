Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$198.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at C$163.97 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$157.31 and a 52-week high of C$216.32. The company has a quick ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$31.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$174.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.90.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$427.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.9399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

