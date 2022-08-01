Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Update

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the June 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insider Transactions at Frontdoor

In other news, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Frontdoor Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $4,262,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,195,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,789,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $12,855,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $570,000.

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

