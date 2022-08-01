Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58,626.96

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $58,626.96 and $54.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,775,411 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,295 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.
Buying and Selling Fundamenta
Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.