Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58,626.96

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $58,626.96 and $54.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,775,411 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,295 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.