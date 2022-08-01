Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GAIA. TheStreet cut Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut Gaia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.