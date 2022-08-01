Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GAIA. TheStreet cut Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut Gaia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Gaia Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
