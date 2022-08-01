GAM Holding AG Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.32. 177,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,212. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

