GAM Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.56. 25,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

