GAM Holding AG Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.5% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 29,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 40.6% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.33. 75,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,746. The company has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

