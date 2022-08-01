GAM Holding AG Trims Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Pegasystems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 977,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 722,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Pegasystems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 449,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $40.31. 10,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,000. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

