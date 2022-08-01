GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

GBL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.75. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,022. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $549.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.