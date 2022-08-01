GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 4.4% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.49. 43,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,521,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

