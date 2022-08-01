GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 4.4% Higher

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.49. 43,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,521,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.