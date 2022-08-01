Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up approximately 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $130,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,124. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

