GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GATX opened at $100.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 2.08. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GATX by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in GATX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

