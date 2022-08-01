GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.49

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($40.21) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
