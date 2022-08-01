GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.49

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($40.21) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

