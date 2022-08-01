Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.60

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.60 and last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gecina from €130.00 ($134.02) to €122.00 ($125.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($138.66) to €123.50 ($127.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Gecina from €139.00 ($143.30) to €114.00 ($117.53) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($141.24) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Articles

