General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.35.

General Motors stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.51. 479,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,184,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

