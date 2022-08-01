Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $607.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.