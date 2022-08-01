Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 12,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Gerdau Price Performance

Gerdau stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 20,825,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,147,498. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

