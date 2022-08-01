GET Protocol Price Reaches $1.60 (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00006944 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $36,203.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003869 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

