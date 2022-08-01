Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,712 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $30,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 883,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

