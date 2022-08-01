Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Announces Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY22 guidance to $9.53-9.75 EPS.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $122.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $195.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4,718.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 127.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,406 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 82.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 168.3% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 65,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

